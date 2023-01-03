Damar Hamlin: NFL game suspended after player collapses on field
- Published
American football star Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition after collapsing during a primetime US National Football League game.
The Buffalo Bills player, 24, fell to the ground after colliding with an opponent during the first quarter of a match against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He was given CPR and taken to a local hospital, and the NFL suspended the game.
Players were seen in tears and huddled in a group prayer for Hamlin.
Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's representative, wrote on Twitter: "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests."
Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field before being taken away in an ambulance, the NFL said.
Organisers reached the decision to officially suspend the game for the night about an hour after the incident. NFL games are rarely suspended because of injury.
The two teams are among the top Super Bowl contenders this year, with their head-to-head coming in the primetime Monday night slot in the penultimate week of the NFL's regular season.
The league's players association wrote in a statement: "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."
Hamlin, a native of McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, was a standout at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Bills in the 2021 NFL draft.
Playing in the role of safety, he served as a reserve for much of last year but has been a part the Bills' starting line-up in 2022.
He has also drawn praise for hosting annual Christmas toy drives in his hometown since before he was a paid athlete.
After he collapsed, an online GoFundMe page for the toy drive was reshared and has raised more than $600,000 in the space of an hour.