Damar Hamlin's uncle says NFL star was resuscitated twice
Football player Damar Hamlin is still sedated in hospital but is showing some improvement, his family has said.
The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a primetime Monday night US National Football League game in Cincinnati.
His family said his heart had to be resuscitated twice, once on the field and again in the hospital.
He remains in critical condition and tributes for Hamlin have poured in from the Buffalo community and the NFL.
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, whose helmet appeared to hit Hamlin in the chest. After initially getting to his feet, Hamlin fell on his back.
His injury during the game came as a shock to his family and loved ones, his uncle Dorrian Glenn said.
"I've never cried so hard in my life," Mr Glenn told CNN. "Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life. I mean, it's just heartbreaking."
He said his nephew is showing encouraging signs of improvement, such as doctors lowering the level of oxygen he needs. But he added Hamlin is on a ventilator still sedated.
"They just want him to have a better chance of recovering better," Mr Glenn said "So, they feel that if he's sedated, his body can heal a lot faster."
In a separate interview with ESPN outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin is being treated, Mr Glenn said his nephew had to be resuscitated twice, and there is concern that he may have suffered some lung damage.
He added his family is grateful for the many tributes that Hamlin has received since his injury, including from players and fans - some of whom laid flowers, candles and signs with well-wishes outside the Cincinnati hospital.
"It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it'll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that."
On Tuesday night, players from the city's ice hockey team, the Buffalo Sabres, wore "Love for 3" shirts - featuring Hamlin's jersey number - as they arrived for their game against the Washington Capitals.
That same evening, Niagara Falls, located near Buffalo, was lit up blue in honour of Hamlin.
And on Twitter, the Buffalo Bills changed their display picture to a blue backdrop with the words "Pray for Demar" and the number three. The league's 31 other teams soon followed suit.
Hamlin, 24, was drafted to the NFL in 2021 out of the University of Pittsburgh, where he played college football.
Pittsburgh's coach, Pat Narduzzi, posted a tribute to Hamlin on Twitter, writing that he is "far more than just a football player".
"He's a loving son, brother and friend," Mr Narduzzi wrote. "Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids."
Tributes to Hamlin have hailed his extensive charity work, including annual toy drive fundraisers he has organised ahead of Christmas over the last three years.
An online GoFundMe page for one toy drive has since been reshared after Hamlin's cardiac arrest, and has surpassed $6m (£4.97m) in donations as of Wednesday morning.
Following Hamlin's injury, the NFL has indefinitely postponed the game between the Bills and the Bengals, with the league saying it has made "no decision" on whether the game will be resumed at a later date.
Hamlin's team, the Buffalo Bills, is scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday. On Wednesday, the team said they will be holding meetings and a walk-through ahead of Sunday's game, but will not be providing further updates to the media.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame also postponed its planned Tuesday announcement of finalists for the Hall's Class of 2023 tentatively to Wednesday evening, out of respect for Hamlin.