Bessie Hendricks, America's oldest person, died at 115
Bessie Hendricks, the oldest person in the US, died on Tuesday in a nursing home in Iowa.
At 115 years old, she held the rare status of supercentenarian (110-years-plus), or, to some, great-great-great grandmother.
Per the 2010 census, there were only 300 supercentenarians across the US.
Ms Hendricks' secret to success: Avoiding stress - and doctors - but not skipping sweets, her relatives once told local media.
Born 7 November 1907, Ms Hendricks grew up on the farmlands of rural Iowa.
Before televisions or smart tablets, cell phones or social media, Ms Hendricks found childhood fun making taffy candy and feeding it to her horses.
Before the Great Depression, in 1926, she graduated high school.
Before World War II, in 1930, she married Paul Hendricks.
Before the end of a 13-year ban on alcohol sales in the US - known as the prohibition - by 1933, she had five children, two of which she outlived.
Before Princess Diana married Prince Charles, in 1979, Ms Hendricks and her husband sold their family farm, where she grew a vegetable garden and he raised cattle.
One month before Ms Hendricks 65th wedding anniversary, in 1995, her husband died.
On 29 April 2022, nine months before Ms Hendricks died, a Facebook fan-group was created in her honour.
Days after her death, one user wrote: "Rest in Peace Bessie Hendricks. My deepest condolences and sympathy to all her loved ones. She will be missed by all of us."