Republican voters weigh in on US House Speaker gridlock

I'm energized by the Republicans holding out and opposing Kevin McCarthy. Iron sharpens iron and if McCarthy wants to lead the party, then here is his first chance to prove himself. I feel Americans should be encouraged by healthy debate and disagreement. That's as American as it can get when you really think about the history and founding of this country. At least some of our members of Congress are willing to speak up, even when it's unpopular. Blind rubber stamping and party politics benefits the politicians, not the American people. I find this very interesting and think it's a cool process to watch play out. A small minority is attempting to create significant change in the party.