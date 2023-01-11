What are airlines doing for stranded customers?
Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming across the United States after a a technology glitch, but airlines have warned the issue will continue to disrupt travel throughout the day.
Flight operations were paused on Wednesday morning following an issue overnight with the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM), which alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes.
More than 6,700 flights in and out of the US were delayed and more than 1,000 cancelled because of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) decision to halt air traffic.
So if you are stranded at an airport or your journey has been impacted because of the outage, here is a handy guide on the help you can expect to get from different airlines.
"You are owed a ticket refund if your flight is cancelled or excessively delayed more than two hours and you request an involuntary refund and do not take the flight or accept a voucher or later flight," Paul Hudson of Flyers Rights told the BBC.
"Change fee waivers or hotel vouchers are up the individual airline's policies," said Mr Hudson, who is also a member of the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee.
Delta
Mid-morning Delta announced that they have "issued a waiver for customers to rebook travel who are impacted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop related to an earlier technology issue".
As per the company's current policy on its website, "if necessary, we will rebook customers on flights operated by other airlines". If travel plans change, "Delta continues to provide full and timely refunds to eligible passengers".
American
American Airlines carries the most passengers annually in North America. The company said it was working with the FAA to minimise customer disruption.
On Twitter, the company has been replying to frustrated customers about cancelled flights telling them to directly message their flight information.
United
United airlines has issued a specific waiver regarding this FAA issue. The carrier will waive any difference in fare for people rescheduling flights departing on or before 16 January, 2023. Their Twitter statement read: "If your flight this morning was delayed due to the FAA-issued ground stop, we have issued a travel waiver to allow you the freedom to change your travel plans."
JetBlue
The company said they "are working to safely resume normal operations, but customers may still see some delays". They are encouraging travellers to check their flight status and "plan on busier than normal airports".
Southwest
Customers had just experienced major cancellations and delays during the holidays on Southwest. They, too, are "closely monitoring a data issue with the FAA that may impact the start of operations today Jan 11, 2023".
Air Canada
The foreign carrier with the most flights into the US said it would put in place a "goodwill policy" so affected passengers can change their travel plans. On Twitter, the company encouraged guests to check their flight status.
Virgin Atlantic
For international passengers, Virgin Atlantic says it continues to operate its schedule of US flights departing from the UK. However, some US departures may be affected by delays, it adds.
British Airways
British Airways said flights to and from the US are continuing to operate as planned.
The Department of Transportation, too, has a chart on their website that tells travellers what each airline policy is for various delay and cancellation circumstances.