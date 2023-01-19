Child who shot teacher has disability, family says
A six-year-old child who police say shot and wounded his teacher in his Virginia school suffers from an "acute disability," his family said.
In their first public statement since the shooting earlier this month, the family said the gun allegedly brought to school by the boy "was secured".
But they offered no specifics on how the child was able access the gun and bring it to his elementary school.
First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, was left with serious injuries.
The shooting - which authorities have described as "intentional" - has rocked the small Virginia town of Newport News, and raised questions about any possible legal consequences the boy could face.
Authorities are still investigating the incident and the possible motive.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said this week that interviews with other children who were in the classroom during the shooting should be completed next week. But he did not provide information on when the investigation would be completed or whether charges would be filed.
In the statement, released on Thursday by attorney James Ellenson, the child's family said the boy took part in a care plan at the school related to his disability, which involved one of his parents attending school with him every day.
But week of the shooting he was sent to school unaccompanied for the first time, they said. "We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives." Since the shooting, the boy has been in hospital receiving treatment.
The family also said they were praying for Ms Zwerner in the wake of "an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school".
They continued: "She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son. We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice."
Police have previously said they found a 9mm Taurus pistol in the class near the student's desk, which had been legally purchased by his mother.
Last week, Newport News schools Superintendent George Parker III said officials at the school received a tip that the boy had a gun on the day of the shooting and searched his backpack, but did not find a weapon.
And on Tuesday, more than one hundred parents in the district crowded a Newport News school board meeting, airing their fear and frustration over the apparent lack of security.
The shooting at Richneck Elementary School was the third on school grounds in the town of Newport News in the past 18 months. Two people were injured in a shooting at Heritage High School in September 2021, and a teen was killed outside Menchville High School in December 2021.