US charges ex-FBI agent with violating Russia sanctions

"As part of their negotiations with Deripaska's agent, McGonigal. Shestakov and the agent attempted to conceal Deripaska's involvement by, among other means, not directly naming Deripaska in electronic communications, using shell companies as counterparties in the contract that outlined the services to be performed, using a forged signature on that contract, and using the same shell companies to send and receive payments from Deripaska," prosecutors allege.