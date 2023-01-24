Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home
Classified documents have been found at former US Vice-President Mike Pence's home in the latest secret paper discovery.
The documents, discovered by a lawyer last week for Mr Pence at his Indiana home, have been handed over to the FBI.
Special counsels are already looking at the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.
Mr Trump faces a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling files.
Representatives for Mr Pence sent a letter to the National Archives alerting them to the documents. The FBI came to the former vice-president's home to collect them, they added in a separate letter.
