China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
- Published
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday.
The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat.
The post said the sailors retrieving the debris on Sunday were part of the Navy's specialist explosives team.
The device will now be examined to see whether it was indeed spy equipment.
China has repeatedly insisted that the "airship is for civilian use and entered the US due to force majeure - it was completely an accident."
The discovery of the balloon set off a diplomatic crisis, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately calling off a weekend trip to China over the "irresponsible act".