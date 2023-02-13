U-Haul van driver strikes pedestrians in New York
Multiple pedestrians have been struck by a driver in a U-Haul rental van, in the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York City.
At least four people have been injured, police said.
The New York Police Department said the suspect was evading a police stop before he hit pedestrians and fled.
The incident happened around 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT). A male suspect has been arrested in the nearby neighbourhood of Sunset Park.
The suspect is reportedly a 62-year-old male with no fixed address, according to ABC News.
Surveillance footage showed the U-Haul van swerving onto a wide pavement and speeding as it was chased by a police car, knocking down parked bikes and prompting at least one pedestrian to leap out of the way.
Police tried to stop the van by boxing it in, but the suspect rammed two police cars and escaped, according to reports by the BBC's US partner CBS News.
Police have shut down the area where the van was stopped, and deployed a bomb squad to examine the vehicle as a precaution.
Photos from the scene show several police cars blocking traffic and caution tape surrounding the area.
The New York City mayor's office said police are still investigating the incident, and said there are no additional threats to New Yorkers at this time.
A police press conference is expected to follow shortly.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the incident and that her office is ready to provide support to the New York Police Department.