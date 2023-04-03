Why the Wisconsin Supreme Court election matters

Judicial elections are the norm for state courts in the United States. According to the National Center on State Courts, nearly 90% of all state judges are elected, either to win their initial seat or to be re-elected. In Wisconsin, the supreme court election is technically meant to be non-partisan. Both candidates insist they will remain independent during their 10-year term and simply follow the law. But on a host of hot-button issues, the battle lines are clearly drawn.