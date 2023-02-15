Sex trafficking investigation into Republican Matt Gaetz dropped
The US justice department will not charge Florida Republican Matt Gaetz in relation to a sex trafficking investigation, sources told the BBC's US partner CBS News.
His lawyers also released a statement that said the case had been dropped.
The two-year investigation tried to determine whether the congressman had crossed state or international borders to have sex with underage girls.
Mr Gaetz has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation... [into] allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges," his lawyers said on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors informed witnesses of the decision earlier on Wednesday. CNN first reported that the department had decided against charging Mr Gaetz.
The hardline Republican was one of several subjects of the investigation, which began in 2020 and saw several of Mr Gaetz's associates - including a former girlfriend - testifying after reaching plea deals with the government.
Mr Gaetz, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, made headlines recently as one of the most prominent opponents to Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker.
He led a group of conservative Republicans who blocked the bid until Mr McCarthy agreed to several concessions.