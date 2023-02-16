Biden healthy, vigorous and fit for job, says doctor
- Published
US President Joe Biden remains healthy, vigorous and fit to successfully execute his duties, according to the White House physician.
Doctors gave the 80-year-old a three-hour physical examination on Thursday at a hospital in the Washington area.
It marked Mr Biden's second extensive physical exam since he took office in January 2021.
America's oldest ever president, he is widely expected soon to announce he will seek a second term in office.
But polls have shown that a majority of Democrats do not support the incumbent making a bid for four more years in the White House.
Many poll respondents cite Mr Biden's advanced age as a primary concern. He would be 86 years old when he left office if he served a full second term.
First elected to the US Senate for Delaware in 1972, the president has been a fixture of American politics for more than half a century.
During the last election campaign, he rejected political enemies' claims that he was suffering from dementia and refused to take a cognitive test.