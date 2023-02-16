Ohio train derailment: How dangerous are the chemicals?

Vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate were the primary two chemicals released in the incident, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency told the Washington Post."There's no question that there are chemicals in the mix that have been associated with serious health effects, including cancer," Keeve Nachman, a professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University, told the BBC. "What's really missing is information about how people come into contact with these chemicals in the air, drinking water or through soil."