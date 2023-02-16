US Senator John Fetterman checks into hospital with severe depression
- Published
US Democratic Senator John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital near Washington DC on Wednesday night to receive treatment for depression.
The Pennsylvania lawmaker has faced depression "off and on throughout his life" his office said in a statement.
He was first elected in November and suffered a debilitating stroke last year while campaigning for the seat.
Last week, he spent two days in hospital after being admitted. He was reported to be feeling light-headed.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow