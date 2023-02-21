Ohio train derailment: Norfolk Southern ordered to pay for clean-up costs
- Published
US authorities have said Norfolk Southern, whose toxin-laden train derailed in an Ohio town, must pay for the clean up or face tough penalties.
The train, which derailed in East Palestine on 3 February, was carrying vinyl chloride and other potentially hazardous substances.
Norfolk Southern is now facing multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of residents, many of whom were forced to evacuate their homes.
It has apologised for the incident.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has the power to fine or sanction firms over environmental concerns, said Norfolk Southern would "pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they've inflicted on this community".
Speaking at a news conference in East Palestine, the head of the EPA Michael Regan said the company would have to find and clean contaminated soil and water supplies and pay back the EPA for its own cleaning efforts, provide information online for residents and take part in public meetings at the EPA's request.
The EPA will also "review and approve" Norfolk Southern's work plan with the input of state and local authorities.
"Full transparency is the only option," Mr Regan said, adding that in "no way, shape or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook".
If Norfolk Southern failed to comply, the EPA would "immediately" carry out the work itself, charge them triple the cost of the clean-up operations and fine the firm up to an additional $70,000 (£58,000) a day.
Authorities in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have also suggested that further legal actions may follow.
In the aftermath of the derailment, residents of East Palestine have reported ailments including headaches and nausea, and expressed fears that local water supplies are potentially harmful despite the repeated assurances of state, local and federal officials that the water is safe. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ohio Health Department opened a health clinic for concerned residents.
At the news conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also said that Norfolk Southern "needs to be made to pay" for any medical costs stemming from the derailment.
Mr DeWine also called for longer-term changes to how railroads operate, calling it "absurd" and "fundamentally wrong" that a train carrying potentially hazardous chemicals was not required to alert local authorities when it was in transit through their areas.
"That has to be changed," he said. "We're going to do everything we can."
Last week, Norfolk Southern came under intense criticism from East Palestine residents after company representatives failed to appear at a town hall meeting aimed at easing fears.
The company said it was concerned about a "growing physical threat" to its employees from "outside parties" who may have been in attendance.
CEO Alan Shaw has since apologised for the derailment and vowed that the company will "not walk away" from East Palestine.
Former US President Donald Trump plans to visit the town on Wednesday and is expected to criticise the federal government's response to the derailment and chemical spill.
More than two weeks after the derailment, the incident has become a politically contentious issue. Senior Republicans have cited the response to the derailment as evidence that the federal government is neglecting domestic issues.
Earlier this week, East Palestine Mayor Trend Conaway told Fox News that US President Joe Biden had given a "slap in the face" to the town by travelling to Ukraine rather than Ohio.
"That tells you right now, he doesn't care about us," he said.