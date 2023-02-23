Florida TV journalist and girl killed near homicide scene
- Published
A TV reporter and a nine-year-old girl were killed and two others shot outside Orlando, Florida, near the scene of a murder that took place hours earlier.
A second reporter and the girl's mother were also shot by the man suspected in Wednesday's earlier murder.
The two Spectrum News 13 journalists were reporting on the killing of a woman in the area that morning when the suspect returned, police say.
It is unclear if they were targeted, Florida officials say.
The suspect was armed when he was arrested and was not co-operating with police, said investigators.
None of the three people killed in Wednesday's two attacks have yet been identified.
The violence unfolded in Pine Hills, a suburb west of Orlando.
In a news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the film crew were "in or near their vehicle", which he said did not look like a TV station's official vehicle, when they were attacked at about at around 17:00 local time.
He said the journalists had been reporting on a shooting that took place earlier in the day at around 11:00 local time inside a car, when the suspect returned to the crime scene and opened fire.
After attacking the journalists, the alleged gunman - Keith Moses, 19 - went into a nearby home and shot the girl and her mother, the sheriff said.
The mother was in hospital in a critical condition, he added.
Asked about the possibility that the gunman purposefully targeted the reporters, Mr Mina said "we have seen that as a nation and around the world so it's something we'll be taking a look at".
He added that it was also possible the suspect mistook the journalists for police.
A reporter for Orlando TV station WESH 2 reported that she and her camera operator had left the crime scene only moments before the shooting.
"We got a gut feeling" and decided to leave for their own safety, said Senait Gebregiorgis.