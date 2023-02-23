Alec Baldwin enters not guilty plea over Halyna Hutchins death
- Published
Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.
The 30 Rock actor entered his plea online and also waived his right to a virtual court hearing set for Friday.
Prosecutors accuse Mr Baldwin, 64, of "criminal negligence", and he faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty
On Wednesday, Rust's producers said they would resume filming in the spring after shifting location to Montana.
The charge Mr Baldwin is facing was filed by prosecutors in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, where the film was being made when the shooting took place in October 2021.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer who was responsible for weapons on set, is also accused of involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors say Ms Gutierrez-Reed, 25, failed to ensure that dummy bullets were loaded into the gun that killed Ms Hutchins, 42.
She is due to make a court appearance on Friday afternoon.
On Monday, New Mexico prosecutors dropped a firearm enhancement charge against Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed that would have seen them serve five years in prison if found guilty.
They said the enhancement did not apply since it was part of a law that passed after the alleged crime took place.
Previously Mr Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, said his client "had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set".
"He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."
Rust's director Joel Souza was also shot and wounded in the same incident.
If convicted, along with a prison sentence, Mr Baldwin, known for roles in Pearl Harbor and The Hunt for Red October, and Ms Gutierrez-Reed could also face a fine of $5,000 (£4,040).
Earlier this month, the parents and sister of Ms Hutchins sued Mr Baldwin and the production company over Ms Hutchins' death.
Her husband agreed to settle his wrongful death lawsuit - which alleged violations of industry standards - with Mr Baldwin last year.
In October, filmmakers said they would add Ms Hutchins' widower as an executive producer. They say they intend to finish the film as a tribute to Ms Hutchins.