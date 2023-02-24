New US sanctions for Russia on war anniversary
The US has marked a year since Russia invaded Ukraine by announcing a new range of sanctions against Russia.
The restrictions target banks and suppliers of defence equipment both within Russia and worldwide.
Specifically, the US said it wants to stop those helping Russia exploit loopholes to get sanctioned materials.
The White House insisted it would "continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes" and "hold Russia accountable for its war of aggression".
The US also announced $550m (£459m) will be supplied to both Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova to strengthen their energy infrastructure.
In a press release, the White House said the new measures were designed to disrupt Russian financial institutions, officials and authorities from "illegitimately operating in Ukraine".
They come days after US President Joe Biden flew into Kyiv for a surprise visit, and held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.
The US government added that more security services will be provided to Ukraine including new drone systems, high-mobility rocket systems, ammunition for artillery systems and communications gear.
The latest round of sanctions target nearly 90 companies both in Russia and also other countries, including China.
Earlier this week the US said China was considering supplying lethal weapons to Russia. They also claimed Chinese firms had already been supplying non-lethal dual-use technology - items which could have both civilian and military uses, such as drones and semi-conductors.
China has strongly denied the allegations.
A meeting of G7 leaders will be held on Friday, where they will create an enforcement team designed to stop Russia from finding sanctions loopholes.
"G7 countries will continue to keep Russia's sovereign assets immobilised until there is a resolution to the conflict", the press release read.
The G7 - group of seven - is an organisation of the world's seven largest "advanced" economies. They are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States. It has so far committed $39b (£32b) to Ukraine's war efforts for 2023.
The US said G7 countries and allies would also impose sanctions on key economic sectors in Russia - including its metals and mining sector.
The US added that it would provide Ukraine with electrical grid equipment to protect its energy supply from Russian strikes, and with generators to provide back-up power.
The White House will provide Moldova, which borders Ukraine and heavily relies on Russian gas, with $300m (£250m) to help increase its local power generation.
Moldova is Europe's poorest country and has been heavily impacted by the war. Its leaders have warned for several weeks that Russia is plotting to seize power.