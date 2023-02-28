What is Ron DeSantis waiting for?

If Mr DeSantis and the former president had a good relationship, it has become strained - to say the least - with the former considering a 2024 bid and the latter already in the race. Mr Trump has lobbed a bevy of attacks against the Florida governor in recent weeks, deriding him with nicknames and accusing him of being a globalist, of supporting an endless war in Ukraine, and of being too quick to shut down the state during the Covid-19 pandemic.