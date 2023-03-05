The Murdaugh trial is over, but infamy lingers for Walterboro

For over a year, the small town of Walterboro has stood at the centre of one of America's most high profile murder trials - and this week, arguably its biggest story. It has consumed and captivated locals like Ms Johnson - as well as enthusiasts across the country. A media circus, complete with tents, bright lights, big talent and plenty of gawkers, set up camp outside the alabaster facade of the Colleton County Courthouse for weeks as Murdaugh stood trial for the murder of his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul.