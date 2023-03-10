Robert Blake in pictures: From Hollywood to murder accused
The US actor Robert Blake has died aged 89.
Blake, who started acting at the age of six, was best known for his role as detective Tony Baretta in the 1970s TV series Baretta.
He starred in numerous other films and TV dramas during a career that spanned nearly six decades.
In 2002, he was charged with murdering his second wife Bonnie Lee Bakely.
Acquitted in 2005, he was later found liable for her death by a civil jury and ordered to pay her family $30 million, a move which bankrupted him.
