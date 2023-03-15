Party's over as judge cuts Miami Beach last call for alcohol
- Published
Miami Beach has come to be known as a US party capital but visitors looking for a crazy all-nighter may be home earlier than they think.
A judge has approved last call for alcohol to shift from 5am to 2am in certain parts of Miami Beach after noise complaints from city residents.
This is a win for the city after a nightclub went to court saying an earlier finish was unlawful.
Violence has broken out late at night during spring break in previous years.
It has been common for the city to enact an earlier last orders time during spring break, which is a week in March when thousands of students descend on the famous southern Florida strip.
"This is a residential neighbourhood that should not have to endure 24-hour nightclubs. Hopefully we can begin enforcement very soon," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber wrote on Twitter.
The judge denied a temporary injunction brought forward by Amnesia International which owns the nightclub, Story, which sits in the affluent neighbourhood.
They said the new ordinance was targeting them and would affect their business.
Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz ruled in favour of Miami Beach's ordinance - now alcohol will be sold from 8:00 am to 2:00 am in the South of Fifth neighbourhood.
Restaurants that are not operating as entertainment or dance halls are still allowed to sell alcohol till 5am, as are bars with less than a 100-person occupancy.
This has been a long time coming - in a previous election, 57% of local residents voted for an earlier last call for alcohol.
Mayor Gelber has been a long-time proponent of this earlier last call.
Two years in a row, the city Miami Beach declared a state of emergency in response to violence in the city during spring break.
The beach spot is a popular destination for young people to travel during this break from college, usually in March.