Canada: Teen kills two officers on duty in Edmonton
Two police officers in the western Canadian province of Alberta were shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a family dispute.
The suspect in the fatal shooting is a 16-year-old male, according to reports in Canadian media.
Police in the city of Edmonton said the teenager died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A woman who is related to the suspect was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The officers killed were Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30. Both worked with the Edmonton Police Service. Mr Jordan had been with the force for more than eight years, while Mr Ryan had been an officer for more than five years.
Police Chief Dale McFee said the two officers were shot on Thursday after responding to a domestic dispute call at an apartment complex in Edmonton at around 00:47 local time (06:47 GMT).
As they approached the apartment, Chief McFee said they were shot by a young male suspect.
"At this time, all indications are that they did not have a chance to discharge their firearms," he said.
"The two members were rushed to the hospital by our own members who worked valiantly to save their lives en route. Unfortunately, they were both declared deceased at the hospital."
Chief McFee appeared visibly emotional as he spoke to reporters on Thursday about the incident.
"I can't tell you how devastated we are with their loss," Chief McFee said.
"These two members died in service and protection of our community and their lives and sacrifice will not be forgotten."
Police did not confirm the age of the suspect publicly, but police sources have told the CBC and Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail that he was 16 years old, and that the injured woman was his mother.
Condolences have poured in from several police forces around Canada, including in Vancouver and Toronto, as well as from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe," Mr Trudeau said in a post on Twitter. "The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I'm sending my condolences to the officers' loved ones and colleagues - we're here for you."
Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi described it as a "very difficult and sad day".
"Every day, families of the police officers send their loved ones off to duty, to work and hope they return home safely," Mr Sohi said.
"We hold you in our hearts as you mourn this profound loss and we mourn it with you," he said.
Eight police officers have been killed on the line of duty in Canada in the last six months. The other fatalities occurred in Ontario and British Columbia.