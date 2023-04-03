Oklahoma shooting leaves three dead in suspected biker gang fight
- Published
Oklahoma City police have no suspects and no arrests following a deadly shooting on Saturday night.
Three people were killed at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma's capital city. Three more were injured.
A spokesperson for the police described the scene as chaotic and said the bar was full of patrons when gunshots rang out.
The police say they suspect the incident may have been a shoot-out between rival biker gangs.
Witnesses say at least three masked gunmen entered the building and began shooting, according to local media reports.
Police responded after receiving a shots-fired call around 19:00 local time (01:00 GMT), they say.
The shooting suspect - or suspects - fled the scene before police arrived, police spokesperson Jeff Cooper told BBC's US media partner CBS News on Sunday.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were transported to nearby hospital, one in critical condition, Lt Cooper said.
The Whiskey Barrel Saloon is a neighbourhood bar loved by customers who told local media it was the kind of place where "we hug each other when we get here. We hug each other when we go home. It's a true family here."
Saturday night's shooting added the beloved bar to the growing list of locations home to mass shootings in the US - which the Gun Violence Archive defines as four or more people shot or killed in a single incident. As of Monday, the archive had recorded 136 mass shootings in the US since the beginning of the year.
"Quit the killing," said Lisa Harvey, one of the bar's regulars. "One of the guys that passed was a father. These people are fathers, brothers, sisters, mothers, friends, loved ones. Just stop, just stop."