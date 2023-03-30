Minnesota town evacuated after train derailment

A train fire in Raymond, MinnesotaCBS Minnesota

A town has been evacuated after a train derailment caused a fire in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, CBS reports.

BNSF Railway said approximately 22 cars had derailed at around 01:00 local time.

No injuries have been reported but the train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup which has caused a fire to start.

Parts of the town of Raymond have been evacuated, with the sheriff's office advising against travel to the area due to the blaze.

The latest derailment follows a train crash in Ohio in February which saw toxic chemicals released into the air.

