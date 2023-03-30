Minnesota town evacuated after train derailment
A town has been evacuated after a train derailment caused a fire in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, CBS reports.
BNSF Railway said approximately 22 cars had derailed at around 01:00 local time.
No injuries have been reported but the train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup which has caused a fire to start.
Parts of the town of Raymond have been evacuated, with the sheriff's office advising against travel to the area due to the blaze.
The latest derailment follows a train crash in Ohio in February which saw toxic chemicals released into the air.