Donald Trump indictment: Ex-US president to be charged over hush money
Former US President Donald Trump will be charged over hush money payments made to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election.
The details of the charges he will face have not yet been released.
A grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair. He denies wrongdoing.
Mr Trump is the first serving or former US president to face charges.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is now expected to inform Mr Trump and his lawyers about the indictment.
The ex-president lives in Florida and is expected to travel to New York City for his formal arrest and first hearing in court.
In a statement, Mr Trump lashed out at Mr Bragg, calling him a "disgrace", and accusing him of "doing Joe Biden's dirty work".
"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," he said.
He faces the prospect of having his fingerprints recorded and his mugshot taken, like all defendants in criminal cases.
Mr Trump is currently the clear front-runner among all declared and potential contenders for the Republican White House nomination.
He is also being investigated in several other cases.
The other investigations include probes into his role in the US Capitol riot of January 2021, his efforts to overturn his loss in the state of Georgia in the 2020 election, and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.