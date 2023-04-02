Trump 'gearing up for battle' at New York court hearing, lawyer says
Former US president Donald Trump is "gearing up for a battle" ahead of his scheduled court hearing on Tuesday, his lawyer has said.
Mr Trump is expected to fly to New York City from his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday to face charges related to hush money payments made to a porn star.
He then plans to return to Florida following his court hearing, where he will address his supporters.
Mr Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing.
His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, promised that any charges against the former president will be fought vigorously.
"He's someone who's going to be ready for this fight," Mr Tacopina told ABC's This Week programme on Sunday.
"We're ready for this fight. And I look forward to moving this thing along as quickly as possible to exonerate him.
Media reports have said that Mr Trump will be facing more than 30 charges related to business fraud over a $130,000 (£105,000) pay-out to Stormy Daniels in 2016 that was made in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair.
Sources familiar with the case have told US media that the former president is being charged with falsifying business records in the first degree - a felony under US law.
Details of the charges, including what they are and how many, remain under seal. Mr Tacopina has said that he himself has not yet seen the charges.
Mr Trump has been reportedly meeting with his advisors and legal team to plan his defence ahead of his flight to New York on Monday.
Law enforcement officials have told BBC's US partner, CBS News, that the former president will be escorted by members of the US Secret Service on his way to New York.
He is expected to hand himself over to authorities on Tuesday, with a hearing due to take place at 14:15 local time (19:15 BST) in Manhattan.
Judge Juan Merchan will preside over Mr Trump's criminal arraignment.
The Manhattan courthouse will be closed in the afternoon for Mr Trump's hearing, his lawyer said. The former president will likely not be handcuffed, but Mr Tacopina added that other details of the arraignment remain a mystery.
"This is unprecedented… I just don't know what to expect to see," Mr Tacopina said.
"What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it's, at the end of the day, a typical arraignment where we stand before the judge, we say 'not guilty,' we set schedules to file motions and whatnot or discovery, and we move forward and get out there," he said.
Law enforcement officials - including the FBI , New York City court officers and Secret Service - have been preparing for Tuesday. The NYPD has also reportedly intensified security measures in anticipation of any protests around the city.
A rally for Mr Trump with Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been scheduled for noon on Tuesday in New York, calling for supporters to join in "peaceful protest" against the indictment.
Later on Tuesday, Mr Trump is scheduled to return to Mar-a-Lago in Florida after his hearing, where he has said he will make an address at 20:15 EST.
Around a dozen of his supporters had gathered outside Mr Trump's Florida home over the weekend, waving "Trump 2024" flags and banners at passing motorists, many of whom honked their horns in support.They were outnumbered at the site by journalists, photographers and camera crews waiting for Mr Trump's departure from New York."We're just here to let him know we have his back," one woman told the BBC. "Just like he's always had ours... he'll go up to New York and beat this very soon."
Mr Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has accused the Manhattan district attorney of "political prosecution".
He is the first US president - sitting or former - to be charged with a criminal felony.
Other Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have spoken out in support of Mr Trump and have also accused the district attorney of weaponising the criminal justice system to influence the outcome of next year's presidential election.
In response, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the charges had been brought by citizens of New York doing their civic duty - and neither the former president nor Congress could interfere with proceedings.
With reporting from Bernd Debusmann in Florida.