In pictures: Donald Trump inside the courtroom
- Published
Donald Trump has plead not guilty to 34 felony charges related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
He left his home at Trump Tower shortly after 13.00 local time (18.00BST). He waved to waiting cameras, making a fist, before getting into his car.
It took just minutes for the former president's motorcade to make the 6.4km drive (4 mile) from his home at Trump Tower to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. During the drive, he posted on his social media website: "Seems so SURREAL -- WOW, they are going to ARREST ME".
He appeared calm and serious as he walked into the courthouse, pausing to wave at the crowd.
Once inside, he surrendered to the authorities and was booked and processed. He then was seen walking into the courtroom.
Inside, he sat in front of the judge, surrounded by his lawyers. The former president of the United States then entered his not guilty plea.