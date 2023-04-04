The major players at Trump's arraignment
- Published
If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this one tells the story of Donald Trump's arraignment.
Mr Trump appeared in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, where he was charged with 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records in connection to hush money payments paid to a porn star. She has claimed to have had an affair with him before he was president.
Seated at a table before Justice Juan Manuel Merchan, Mr Trump was joined by his team of legal heavy hitters including Todd Blanche (far left), a white-collar legal expert who has been tapped to be his lead counsel, according to Politico.
Susan Necheles (second from left) is no stranger to the Trump Organisation. She was part of the legal team that defended the company and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg last year in a trial for tax fraud. Mr Weisselberg was convicted. She also once represented Genovese crime family underboss Venero "Benny Eggs" Mangano, according to Reuters.
Joe Tacopina (second from right) has been a prominent figure in the weeks leading up to this arraignment, frequently speaking to media on behalf of the former president. He has also represented rapper Meek Mill, former Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to Reuters.
Boris Epshteyn (far right) is known as a fixer and part of Mr Trump's inner circle. The former political commentator and banker met Mr Trump's son, Eric Trump, at Georgetown University according to a profile by Politico, and has served as an adviser on Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and in 2020.