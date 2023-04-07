When Trump sucks all the oxygen in the race

Afterwards there was some hand wringing among Democrats who accused the media of helping Mr Trump win the White House just by covering him so much - which is ironic since the American media is often accused of skewing left. But at least when Mr Trump called into TV shows he was talking and saying something and being interviewed by reporters who had often tough questions and he got a lot of push back. This week he got airtime by just sitting on the tarmac. Total dominance. This is not 2016, and most newsrooms have thought hard about their Trump coverage. On Tuesday night several TV stations, including the BBC, dipped out of Trump's speech after a couple of minutes in order not to relay what was effectively a campaign rally. MSNBC didn't run the speech at all. But nearly all stations were glued to his flight up to New York the day before his court appearance - I even saw a tweet that an Italian TV channel was running it live. And of course the reason is clear. Trump still makes news and boosts ratings in a way that no other US political candidate ever has. Which is a problem for anyone running against him.