Biden administration defends Afghanistan withdrawal report
- Published
The Biden administration has sent to Congress a major report reviewing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
The White House said some lessons had been learned but defended the chaotic end to America's longest war.
Republicans in the House of Representatives, who are investigating the pull-out, have been demanding to see the report for weeks.
The document remains confidential, but a summary of its conclusions was made available to the public on Thursday.
The review was conducted by multiple agencies involved in planning and implementing the US withdrawal in August, 2021.
When the Afghan government collapsed, there were desperate scenes at Kabul airport as huge crowds tried to flee the Taliban. And on 26 August, an attack by two suicide bombers killed 170 Afghans and 13 US soldiers.
President Biden's national security spokesman, John Kirby, blamed the chaos on the deal former president Donald Trump had made with the Taliban in a year earlier.
He said that Mr Biden had "acted in accordance with the best judgement of his advisers" and refused to say if the president regretted how the withdrawal was carried out.
Some lessons had been learned from the end of the war in Afghanistan, he said, especially around the failure to predict the sudden collapse of the Afghan government. Mr Kirby said that had influenced the US policy of supporting Ukraine ahead of Russia's invasion.
At a heated White House press briefing, Mr Kirby was forced to defend the timing of the release just ahead of a holiday weekend in the US.
Pushed on whether any officials involved with the withdrawal would be removed from their posts as a result of the report, Mr Kirby said its purpose "is not accountability"."After-action reviews are a very common practice. They are not investigations. They are not criminal proceedings," Mr Kirby said. "The idea is to learn from them."