Kentucky bank shooting: What we know about the victims
An "incredible friend" of the state governor, a beloved grandmother and a respected boss were among the victims of a mass shooting at a bank in Kentucky.
Friends and family have been sharing tributes online about the four killed in the shooting on Monday.
Governor Andy Beshear said the community will mourn and miss the "amazing people" lost.
Police shot and killed the 25-year-old gunman.
Thomas Elliot, 63
Speaking about his good friend, Governor Beshear said: "Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad.
"One of the people I talk to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend."
In one of Mr Elliot's most recent Facebook posts, he shared a post in support of then-gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear in 2019.
Mr Elliot was previously the chairman of the board at a hospital, Baptist Health Louisville.
The Baptist Health president Larry Gray said "he was a friend to many who believed in making our community a better place to live and thrive".
Mr Elliot was senior vice-president at Old National Bank.
Juliana Farmer, 45
Ms Farmer was a mother and grandmother. Just yesterday she posted on Facebook, announcing a fifth grandchild would be born in September.
Her son, J'yeon Christopher Chambers, wrote on Facebook: "Like what am I supposed to do now. They took my [expletive] mom!"
Her uncle, Michael Williams, wrote a tribute saying: "My beautiful, sweet niece, Juliana Farmer. My heart is broken."
A friend, Brentney Owsley, wrote on Facebook: "You were just starting to live….The best mom, the best friend, the best grandma, the best listener."
Ms Farmer was a loan analyst at the bank, according to LinkedIn.
Joshua Barrick, 40
He was a married father-of-two as well as a parishioner at Holy Trinity Parish.
His church shared a tribute to him on Facebook, saying: "With a sad and heavy heart, I inform you of the death of one of our beloved parishioners, Josh Barrick.
"Josh was one of the many victims who died in the tragic mass shooting this morning at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
"Our hearts are heavy, they are broken, and we are searching for answers."
According to his LinkedIn, he was the senior vice-president of commercial real estate banking at Old National Bank.
James Tutt, 64
A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he was the market executive for the southern region of Old National Bank, according to his LinkedIn.
Former colleague Laura Dement wrote on Facebook, "Heartbroken is the only word I can use to describe how I feel. I really don't have words to describe the depth of the feelings."
She said she had worked with Mr Tutt for three years.
Mike Balog wrote a tribute to Mr Tutt on Facebook: "You were a good man. A good father. A good boss.
"Thank you for giving me an internship at Bank One and introducing me to the world of banking. You are already missed."
Deana Eckert, 57
The Louisville Metro Police Department shared news of Ms Eckert's death late on Monday night.
Local reporter, Shay McAlister, reported that Ms Eckert's family said "she underwent multiple surgeries today but did not survive".
Her Facebook says she was originally from Harrodsburg, Kentucky.
She was an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank.