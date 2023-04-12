Senator Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee
- Published
Republican Senator Tim Scott has launched a presidential exploratory committee, a strong indicator of a likely White House bid in 2024.
Should he choose to run, he will enter the Primary race against a number of high-profile Republicans including former president Donald Trump.
The launch allows him to raise money that could be later used in a formal presidential campaign.
Mr Scott is currently the only black Republican serving in the US senate.
"I will never back down in defence of the conservative values that make America exceptional," the South Carolina senator said in a video announcing the launch.
Mr Scott will use the committee to gauge his chances of success.
Former President Donald Trump, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have already launched their bid. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are among other potential candidates yet to announce a run.
In the video, released on Wednesday, Mr Scott echoed familiar right-wing sentiments, accusing Democrats of "indoctrinating our children to believe we live in an evil country", and accusing the left of "weaponising race to divide us".
"I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it, because I've lived it," he said.
At a time when Donald Trump, the nomination front-runner, is issuing dark warnings about an American nation on the brink of ruin, Mr Scott offers a much brighter, more optimistic picture.
This could also provide a sharp contrast on the campaign trail and on the debate stage. But the challenge for the senator will be finding enough of an audience who will rally around a positive message.
That's not the only obstacle facing Mr Scott as he makes his play for the White House.
Although he hails from South Carolina, a key early voting primary state, he will be competing for financial and political support there with another local favourite, former governor Nikki Haley.
And while being a sitting senator allows him to bring a $21.7m (£17.5m) campaign war chest into the race, senators - with long voting records for opponents to pick apart - often struggle in presidential races.
Even if he ultimately fails in his White House bid, Mr Scott's compelling life story, his uniqueness as the first black modern senator from the US south and his public-speaking skills should put him on the short-list for the Republican vice-presidential nomination or a high-profile administration position of the eventual nominee were to win in 2024.