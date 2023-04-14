Supreme Court pauses restrictions on abortion pill mifepristone
- Published
Related Topics
The US Supreme Court has temporarily halted a ruling that set limits on access to the abortion pill mifepristone.
Justice Samuel Alito paused the restrictions so that justices can have more time to review an ongoing case over the drug's safety.
Last week, a Texas court had ordered the drug to be pulled off the market.
A lower appeals court responded to the Texas ruling by keeping the drug available, but with conditions.
The restrictions included barring patients from receiving it by mail, and shortened the window for mifepristone's approved use, from up to 10 weeks of pregnancy to seven.