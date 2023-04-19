Ralph Yarl: What we know about the Missouri shooting
It's been nearly a week since Ralph Yarl, a black teenager from the US state of Missouri went to pick up his younger twin brothers, mistakenly arriving at the wrong address before being shot twice. Ralph, 16, is now recovering at home.
The shooting sparked outrage, protests and, days later, the arrest of Andrew Lester, 84, a white homeowner. Mr Lester, who turned himself in on Tuesday, now faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Here's a look at what happened the night of 13 April.
Sleepover pick up
On Thursday evening, Ralph was asked to pick up his younger twin brothers at a friend's house. His mother, Cleo Nagbe, told CBS News that the younger boys were supposed to attend a sleepover but she was hesitant to allow them to spend the night so she sent Ralph pick them up close to 22:00 instead.
Driving through the northern edge of Kansas City to collect them, Ralph confused the address - going to Northeast 115 Street instead of Northeast 115th Terrace, one block away.
Ralph later told investigators that he parked in the driveway and walked up to the front door.
Sudden gunfire
According to Ralph, after he approached the house, he pressed the doorbell and waited for someone to come out.
Mr Lester's door consisted of both an interior main door and an exterior glass door, both of which were locked, according to a police probable cause statement. After a little while Mr Lester opened the interior door holding a firearm.
No words were exchanged between the two before Mr Lester fired his .32 calibre handgun through the glass door at Ralph as the teenager stood on his front porch.
He was shot in the head immediately, Ralph said, and he fell to the ground. While on the ground, he was shot a second time in the arm.
Mr Lester's account to authorities varies only slightly.
The homeowner said he had just laid down in bed when he heard his doorbell ring, the probable cause statement says. He picked up his firearm before walking to his door.
Mr Lester said he opened the interior door and saw a 6ft black man pulling on the external door handle. This last point is not consistent with Ralph's description - the teen told investigators he had not touched on the door at all.
A lawyer for the Yarl family tells the BBC the teen is 5ft 8in.
"He has to impute his scariness on Ralph," says lawyer Lee Merritt.
"All he can say is I saw a dark person outside and that's not enough."
Announcing the charges against Mr Lester on Monday, prosecutors said Ralph did not "cross the threshold" into the home.
Mr Lester has not denied shooting Ralph, telling investigators he shot twice within a few seconds of opening the interior door.
The homeowner said he believed someone was trying to break in and that he was protecting himself.
Search for help
After two shots were fired, Ralph told investigators he ran away to avoid being shot again.
As he ran, Ralph said he heard Mr Lester say: "Don't come around here."
His relatives said the teenager went to three nearby homes before someone offered assistance.
Ralph was treated in hospital until Sunday before he was discharged to go home.
On Tuesday, Ralph's mother Cleo Nagbe told CBS News that her son had returned home surrounded by a team of medical professionals. He is expected to recover, surprising his own doctors.
Charges and arrest
Late on that Thursday evening, Mr Lester arrived at the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Headquarters for an interview.
He was photographed and fingerprinted for charges of aggravated assault and then released - sparking protests throughout Kansas City on Sunday.
On Monday, prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced Mr Lester had been charged with first-degree assault - a class-A felony - and armed criminal action.
Mr Thomson said there was a "racial component" to the shooting but charging documents do not describe any alleged racial bias.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Lester turned himself in to authorities in Missouri. He was released after posting 10% of the total $200,000 (£160,000) bail amount.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.