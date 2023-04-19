Teenagers charged with murder over Alabama shooting
Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after the shooting at a 16th birthday party in Alabama that killed four and injured 32 over the weekend.
Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were arrested on Tuesday night, police said.
Authorities said the suspects are each being charged with four counts of reckless murder and that more charges are coming.
They said they expect the pair to be charged as adults.
At a press conference on Wednesday, officials told reporters that these were the very beginning stages of the investigation into the shooting on Saturday in Dadeville and offered very few details. No information was given about a motive or the type of firearm used.
Police said that among the 32 people injured, four are still in the hospital and four remain in critical condition.
"We are going to make sure everyone of those victims has justice and not just the deceased," Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
The deceased victims have been identified as Marsiah Collins, 19; Phil Dowdell, 18; Corbin Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia Smith, 17.
Mr Dowdell died trying to save his sister Alexis, his family has said. He was a star athlete on his high school's American football team and had been due to graduate to go to Jacksonville State University on a sports scholarship.
There were about 50 people at the party, which was held at a local dance studio.
