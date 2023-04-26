Disney sues Florida governor Ron DeSantis
- Published
Disney has filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, sharply escalating the battle between the entertainment giant and the top Republican politician.
In the filing, the company's theme park division alleges it has been the target of "government retaliation" after it spoke out against a law backed by the governor.
It comes as a board appointed by Mr DeSantis was preparing to void a development agreement concerning the company's Florida amusement park.