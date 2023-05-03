Suspect in Texas neighbour shooting arrested - reports
A man suspected of killing five of his neighbours in a shooting near Houston on Friday has been arrested, US media report.
NBC News and CNN reported the man, believed to be 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, was arrested in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas.
Authorities are awaiting fingerprint results to confirm his identity, and a news conference is expected shortly.
The victims were all from Honduras and included an eight-year-old child.
Several local news outlets reported Mr Oropesa was taken into custody by members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or Bortac, a specialised unit.
The incident last week prompted a massive manhunt which included the FBI.
Authorities had also offered a reward of $80,000 (£64,000) for information leading to his arrest.
The FBI will be holding a news conference alongside local authorities at 20:30 local time (02:30 BST) in Texas.