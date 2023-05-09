Tucker Carlson: Fired Fox anchor Carlson to relaunch show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson stands behind micGetty Images

Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he is relaunching his show on Twitter.

He made the announcement in a video on the social media platform, two weeks after being fired.

In the video, Mr Carlson said: "You can't have a free society if people aren't allowed to say what they think is true."

Fox News fired Mr Carlson shortly after settling for $787.5m (£634m) in a defamation lawsuit.

"Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy," Mr Carlson said in his clip on Tuesday.

"Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech."

