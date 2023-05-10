How Republican women reacted to Trump verdict
A nine-person New York jury has found Donald Trump liable of sexual abuse and defamation against the writer E Jean Carroll.
The BBC asked Republican women who have voted for the former president in previous elections for their reaction.
His strongest supporters echoed Mr Trump's claim that he is the victim of a witch hunt.
Others said the verdict was further evidence that the party needs to find an alternative in 2024.
Marge will vote for Trump again if he becomes the Republican nominee - but she's worried this verdict will make him vulnerable in the general election.
I do not believe this woman's claim that she was raped by Donald Trump. If something that horrific happens to you it would be a horror you would never forget. The exact date and occurrence would be seared into your mind.
But I think this trial will affect his chances. Not so much because of the people that voted for him before - I think they'll continue voting for him - but it's the women that are on the fence about him. They'll walk away from this verdict, thinking that he's guilty in their mind.
I worry that there will be people that won't vote for him because they don't like his personality. I feel like he is a compassionate person - and he cares tremendously for the United States. If I had my way, Trump would win for four years, and then [Florida Governor] Ron DeSantis would come in for four years or eight years.
Kathleen is grateful for how Donald Trump pushed an anti-abortion agenda - but says many of her friends want to move on from all the drama.
I know that in criminal courts, the level of evidence is pretty high - anybody can take anything to a civil court and sue. As a Christian, you want to first believe everyone's telling the truth. But in this case, you have two people telling two different things. If I had been attacked in the ways that this lady describes, and I'm not doubting her, I would have gone to the cops.
I don't think you're going to change people's minds too much on Donald Trump.
But I know a lot of people who voted for Trump are hoping Ron DeSantis will be the candidate so we can just put all this behind us.
Sheri was a Republican who voted for Trump twice before turning against him over his claims of election fraud in 2020. She is now a registered Independent.
I don't think many people are going to be put off just because of this verdict, unfortunately.
Is it atrocious? Yes. Do I believe he probably did something like this? Yes. I mean, should anyone be a President of the United States with that on their background? No, I don't think they should.
But when it's those two choices [Trump or Joe Biden], I just don't think it's going to make that much of a difference to people. I think it's right versus left. It's conservative versus liberal.
Right before the election, in 2016, he was saying he can grab women by the crotch, basically. It's not like he hasn't said stuff or done stuff. But these days are strange, strange times. It's embarrassing.
Crystal is standing by the former president, but she worries that this trial will damage his re-election chances.
I am sad to see this verdict today. Trump is denying that he even knows this woman. I do not believe that Donald Trump would ever do anything like this and I am 100% on his side. Trump stated that he will be appealing this.
This accusation is only meant to hurt his character in his upcoming run for the 2024 election. This is serious.
I feel like it's once again, it's going to hurt him in the election. People will remember he was accused of this and I think that's going to stick - which could affect the Republican primaries [which determine who will be the party's presidential nominee].