Jordan Neely: Ex-Marine to be charged over New York subway death
- Published
A former US Marine is to be charged with the manslaughter of a homeless man on the New York City subway, the Manhattan district attorney has said.
Daniel Penny, 24, will be arrested and formally accused on Friday of causing Jordan Neely's death after he placed the 30-year-old in a chokehold.
Mr Penny's lawyers say he could not have known his actions to subdue Mr Neely would lead to his death.
The incident on Monday 1 May was captured on mobile phone footage.