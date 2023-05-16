Biden G7: President to cut short foreign trip for debt ceiling talks
President Joe Biden will cut short a trip to Asia to focus on debt ceiling negotiations back home, US media are reporting.
President Biden was due to fly to the G7 in Japan on Wednesday before heading to Papua New Guinea and Australia.
He is now expected to return after the summit ends to meet congressional leaders in Washington, a source told the BBC's US partner CBS.
The US could default on its $31.4tr (£25tr) debt if talks fail.
After the 19-21 May summit in Hiroshima, Mr Biden had been expected to travel to Papua New Guinea for talks on regional security before heading to Australia for a meeting of the "Quad" alongside leaders from India, Japan and Australia.
US media report that Mr Biden will instead head back to Washington DC .
The decision follows a brief meeting in the White House between Mr Biden and congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who told reporters a deal was possible "by the end of the week".
In exchange for their support for raising the debt ceiling, Republican leaders are demanding budget cuts.
This month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the US could run out of cash by 1 June if Congress failed to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.
Reaching the debt ceiling would mean the US government is unable to borrow any more money, triggering a calamitous default.
At the time, Ms Yellen urged Congress to act "as soon as possible" to address the limit.
Republican congressional leaders have criticised Mr Biden for travelling to Asia amid debt ceiling talks.
Speaking to Bloomberg News, Mr McCarthy said a seven-day foreign trip during a domestic fiscal emergency would raise questions about the president's priorities.
Earlier on Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby hinted that Mr Biden's travel plans might change as a result of "how seriously the president takes this priority about defaulting on the national debt and what that says about the United States".
"There's countries like Russia and China that would love nothing more than for us to default," Mr Kirby said.
A default - which would be a first in US history - could upend global financial markets and shatter trust in America's political ability to pay its bills.
Experts have warned a default could also see the US spiral into recession and stoke unemployment.
A deal to avoid this scenario has so far proven elusive. In April, Republicans proposed an agreement that would suspend the debt limit by $1.5tn or until 31 March, whichever comes first.
In exchange, they would maintain spending at key government agencies at 2022 levels for the next financial year and limit growth to 1% annually over the next 10 years.
They argued this would lead to $4.8tn in savings.
The proposal, however, would scupper several of Mr Biden's legislative priorities, including student loan forgiveness.
The White House has argued that the Republican terms would force working families to "bear the burden of tax cuts for the wealthiest".