Washington police officer charged with tipping off Proud Boys leader
A Washington DC police officer was arrested and accused of obstructing justice by leaking information to the far-right Proud Boys.
Prosecutors say Shane Lamond, 47, was in touch with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio since July 2019.
Details of their contacts came to light during the recent trial of Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders for their actions during the 2021 Capitol riot.
Mr Lamond was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
The officer was also charged with three counts of making false statements to investigators, the Justice Department said.
The obstruction charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, while the false statements charges can be punished by a sentence of up to five years each.
Mr Lamond, a lieutenant with the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department, was the supervisor of the force's Intelligence Branch.
Prosecutors say he and Tarrio were in touch from July 2019 about Proud Boys activities in Washington, and that the officer fed Tarrio information about police operations and investigations.
Specifically, in December 2020, Tarrio burned a Black Lives Matter banner that had been stolen from a church. After police began investigating the incident, Mr Lamond sent Tarrio information about the case, including the fact that an arrest warrant had been issued, according to an indictment that was unsealed Friday.
FBI agents later asked Mr Lamond about his interactions, and the officer allegedly gave false statements. At one point he claimed his conversations with Tarrio were "one-sided with just him telling me... what their plans were". Instead, prosecutors allege, Mr Lamond was giving Tarrio confidential information.
Prosecutors say the police veteran also heard information from Tarrio about Capitol riot suspects and Proud Boys operations but did not pass it on to fellow officers.
The indictment also details the extent of the communications between the pair, who allegedly exchanged hundreds of messages via text and chat app, at least 101 of which were deleted.
The contacts formed one key point of argument during the trial of Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders for their actions on 6 January 2021.
Although Mr Lamond was not called as a witness during that trial, defence lawyers argued that Tarrio wouldn't have been in regular contact with a police officer if his group had been plotting a conspiracy to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.
It was an argument that the jury did not buy, instead convicting Tarrio and his co-defendants earlier this month for seditious conspiracy and other crimes after a months-long trial.
They will be sentenced later and could face decades in prison.