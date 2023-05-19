Jim Brown: Legendary NFL running back dead at 87
- Published
Jim Brown, the legendary American footballer who became a Hollywood star and civil rights activist, has died at the age of 87.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday night, his wife said.
Georgia-born Brown led the Cleveland Browns to the National Football League title in 1964 and was chosen as the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1965.
He was one of the first superstars in the game as it gained in TV popularity.
"To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star," his wife, Monique, wrote in an Instagram post.
"To our family he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."
His former football team, the Cleveland Browns, tweeted a tribute to him, calling him a "legend, leader, activist, visionary".
He played nine seasons for the team, and a statue of him was erected outside their stadium in 2016.
The tribute continued: "It's impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim's incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world."