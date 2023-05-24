Alex Murdaugh: Disgraced ex-lawyer charged with fraud in housekeeper's death
A former South Carolina lawyer who was convicted in March of murdering his wife and son has been charged with 22 counts of financial fraud.
Prosecutors allege Alex Murdaugh, 54, defrauded his clients out of millions of dollars in settlement funds.
He is accused of three schemes, including stealing settlement funds from his housekeeper's death in a reported 2018 fall at Murdaugh's home.
The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.