Alex Murdaugh: Disgraced ex-lawyer charged with fraud in housekeeper's death

Alex Murdaugh testified in his own defence during the murder trial of his wife and son in March 2023

A former South Carolina lawyer who was convicted in March of murdering his wife and son has been charged with 22 counts of financial fraud.

Prosecutors allege Alex Murdaugh, 54, defrauded his clients out of millions of dollars in settlement funds.

He is accused of three schemes, including stealing settlement funds from his housekeeper's death in a reported 2018 fall at Murdaugh's home.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

