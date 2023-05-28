US debt ceiling deal ready for Congress vote - President Joe Biden
- Published
US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached a bipartisan deal to raise the US debt ceiling and avert a default, President Biden has said.
The deal is ready to move to Congress, he told reporters on Sunday evening.
President Biden said the deal was a "compromise", while Mr McCarthy on Saturday called it "worthy of the American people".
The pair must now convince members of Congress to approve the agreement.
Speaking on Sunday, Mr Biden did not give full details of the deal, but said he did not make too many concessions.
He urged lawmakers to pass the deal.
The Treasury had warned the US will run out of money on 5 June without a deal.
The US must borrow money to fund the government because it spends more than it raises in taxes.
Republicans have been seeking spending cuts in areas such as education and other social programmes in exchange for raising the $31.4tn (£25tn) debt limit.
Late on Saturday, news came of a tentative deal - but it took until Sunday for negotiations to continue and the agreement to be finalised.
A US default would upend the US economy and disrupt global markets.
In the US, the immediate effect would be that the government would quickly run out of funds to pay for welfare benefits and other support programmes, for instance.
Over a long period, the crisis would tip the US economy into recession - and this would result in unemployment rising.
A US recession would have big knock-on effects for many countries around the world, for which the US is a key trading partner - they would not be able to sell to an economy that does not buy as much.
And because the US dollar is the reserve currency of the world, a default would send panic across the world, eventually leading to prices of many commodities rising.