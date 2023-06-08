Alabama election map diluted black vote, Supreme Court rules

Supreme Court votes in favour of black Alabama votersGetty Images
The conservative-majority Supreme Court voted to preserve parts of the Civil Rights Act
By Brandon Drenon
BBC News, Washington

The US Supreme Court has ruled that an Alabama electoral map violated federal law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting.

The 5-4 decision backed a lower court's decision that the state's Republican-drawn map had diluted the voting power of black Alabamians.

The map, outlining the state's seven districts for the US House of Representatives, was approved in 2021.

The ruling preserves a key element of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.

