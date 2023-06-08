Donald Trump says he has been indicted again
Former US President Donald Trump says he has been indicted and will appear in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote on Truth Social.
It comes just a day after reports Mr Trump was told he was the target of a criminal investigation over the potential mishandling of classified files after he left the White House.
Details of the indictment are unclear.