New York jury votes to indict man who strangled NYC subway rider
A New York grand jury has indicted a former US Marine who was filmed placing a homeless man in a fatal chokehold on a subway train, reports say.
The decision comes after prosecutors last month charged Daniel Penny with second-degree manslaughter for killing street performer Jordan Neely.
The grand jury decision was necessary for prosecutors to formally charge Mr Penny, who is free on bail.
Mr Penny says he was acting in self-defence during the 1 May incident.
If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
The decision to indict was made on Wednesday, US media reported citing unnamed police officials.
On Sunday Mr Penny, 24, released a video on social media saying he did not intend to kill Mr Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man who was reportedly shouting at subway riders before the struggle began.
"There's a common misconception that Marines don't get scared," he said in the video.
"We're actually taught one of our core values is courage, and courage is not the absence of fear but how you handle fear," he added, saying he felt compelled to confront Mr Neely as he acted erratically towards passengers.
"I was scared for myself but I looked around there were women and children, he was yelling in their faces saying these threats. I just couldn't sit still."